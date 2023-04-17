(WFRV) – The theme of this year’s Earth Day is “invest in our planet”. One easy way to do this is by recycling. But it must be done correctly. The Brown County Resource Recovery has tips on how to properly recycle.

The first is the Waste Wizard which shows you what can and cannot be recycled. The other is the BetterBin app, where you can scan the barcode of a product and the app will tell you how to recycle it. The BetterBin app is available on both the App Store and Google Play.

Find more information on recycling at browncountyrecycling.org.