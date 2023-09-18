(WFRV)- Today, we showed off our beautiful new set, and the design comes thanks to the talented team at Inspired Space.

Inspired Spaces can use the room you currently have and make something new. From Home Accents to flooring to interior design, they have you covered with whatever project you have.

Inspired Spaces is located at 138 West Main Street in Denmark.

The Brown County Home Builders Association has its Fall Showcase of Homes from September 21st through the 24th. Tickets are $15.

For more information, head to inspiredspaces.design.