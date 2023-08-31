(WFRV)- The Be The Light Walk is a family-friendly event that lights up the night to reduce stigma and prevent suicide.

You could be the light for someone on Saturday, September 9th, at 5 p.m. Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for children. The price will increase after Labor Day, so sign up now.

Funds raised support suicide prevention initiatives in Brown County, including the LOSS Team Initiative, QPR Training, SOS Kits, Hope Squads, & Survivor of Suicide support groups.

For more information, head to bethelightwalk.com.