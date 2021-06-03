Reduce the signs of aging in just minutes with Plexaderm’s Ten-minute challenge

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – In just minutes you can watch the signs of aging disappear.

Devin spoke with Local 5 Live about the Plexaderm Ten-Minute Challenge.

How it Works

  • Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin
  • This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes
  • Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes
  • While the results of Plexaderm are not permanent, we know you’ll love the way you look after your very first use

Take the Ten-Minute challenge with the Local 5 Live Special and you’ll get a $14.95 trial pack plus free shipping.

To order, call 800-959-8843 or head to plexadermtrial.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach

Chuck Thielmann Dock Spiders

Kimberly beats Neenah in softball

Leah Kocken Breaking Records