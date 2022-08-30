(WFRV) – It’s a day to reflect and respect with every stair you climb.

Aaron Zak, a Fire Suppression Produce Specialist with Pierce Manufacturing visited Local 5 Live with details on the 9/11 Stair Climb hosted by Pierce and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Details from piercemfg.com/climb

CLIMB DATE

September 10, 2022

LOCATION

REGISTRATION/ CLIMB ENTRANCE:

Kwik Trip Gate, Lambeau Field

PARKING:

Lot 6, Lambeau Field

S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304

(across the street from Lodge Kohler)

REGISTRATION FEE

$45/PARTICIPANT

*CLIMBERS MUST HAVE REGISTERED BY AUGUST 5 TO RECEIVE AN EVENT T-SHIRT. ALL CLIMBERS WILL RECIEVE AN EVENT BADGE.

Event Overview

A significant part of the Pierce legacy has been giving back to the community and fire industry. Pierce hosts the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb annually at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. As we remember America’s fallen fire heroes, all proceeds go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to provide resources to assist their survivors in rebuilding their lives, and work within the Fire Service Community to reduce firefighter deaths.

The stair climb starts and finishes on the northwest end of Lambeau Field. The climb route is one full lap of the Lambeau steps. To ensure a smooth and safe event, climb start times are implemented in waves. Pre-register early! Waves are filled on a first-come first-serve basis. Each wave will consist of 343 climbers.

What is the Stair Climb?

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb events are a tribute to the 343 firefighters who gave their lives during the tragic events at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Members of the community are invited to climb the equivalent of 110 stories – the height of the fallen World Trade Center towers – on the steps of Lambeau Field. Each climber is given a badge with the name and photograph of one of the fallen firefighters to symbolically complete the climb with one of the fallen.

At the equivalent of the 78th floor of the World Trade Center towers, which is the highest floor firefighters reached on 9/11, each climber rings the fire bell in honor of the fallen firefighter on their badge. The stair climb is not a timed race and participants can climb to any desired level. An adult or guardian must accompany minors who participate.

Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in an effort to honor America’s fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the non-profit foundation has developed and expanded programs to support that effort. The organization’s mission is to honor and remember America’s fallen fire heroes, provide resources to assist their survivors in rebuilding their lives, and work within the Fire Service Community to reduce firefighter deaths.