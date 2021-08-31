‘Reflect. Respect. With Every Step.’ The 9/11 Stair Climb at Lambeau Field

(WFRV) – This year marks the 20th anniversary since the 9/11 attacks and there’s a powerful way you can honor the heroes who rushed in to save lives.

Eric from Pierce Manufacturing spoke with Local 5 Live about the 9/11 Stair Climb at Lambeau Field, how it honors the day and how you can sound the bell.

From Piercemfg.com/climb:

A significant part of the Pierce legacy has been giving back to the community and fire industry. Pierce hosts the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb annually at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. As we remember America’s fallen fire heroes, all proceeds go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to provide resources to assist their survivors in rebuilding their lives, and work within the Fire Service Community to reduce firefighter deaths.

The stair climb starts and finishes on the northwest end of Lambeau Field. The climb route is one full lap of the Lambeau steps. To ensure a smooth and safe event, climb start times are implemented in waves. Pre-register early! Waves are filled on a first-come first-serve basis. Each wave will consist of 343 climbers.

For the latest stair climb updates and answers to additional community questions, follow the event page on Facebook.