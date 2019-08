(WFRV) – It’s a fun way to get a history lesson so now is the time to get a team together for the Road Rally Fundraiser through the Brown County Historical Society.

Road Rally 2019 is Saturday, August 17th starting at Voyageur Park in De Pere from 9 am – 4 pm. There will be food and prizes.

For more details, call 920-437-1840 or head to their website.