(WFRV) – It’s an Easter Egg Hunt with a twist.

Local 5 Live stopped by the Downtown District in Green Bay ahead of the upcoming Eggstravaganza where you can hunt colored eggs, the meaning behind finding a golden egg, and a look at some extra special furry friends you can meet along the way.

Details from downtowngreenbay.com:

Broadway Eggstravaganza

April 1, 2023

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Broadway District

Come on down to the Broadway District as a family and spend the morning on an epic Easter egg hunt! Eggs will be hidden outside throughout the district. A map of where eggs can be found will be sent to all registered participants prior to event morning.

Keep your eyes out for a golden egg. There will be a few around the district. If you find one, you’ll get a grand prize! Once you find your eggs, make your way back to a participating business to turn them in for your prize bag. Registration is $5 per egg hunter.

