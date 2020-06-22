Register for Kroc Center’s third annual Chalk Fest

(WFRV) – Whether you’re an artist or a vendor, now is the time to get in your application for the annual Salvation Army Kroc Center Chalk Fest.

This year it’s happening on Saturday, August 3. The event is open to the public with safety precautions being taken from 11 am – 4:30 pm.

Enjoy food from local food trucks and shop arts/crafts from local vendors. There will also be fun family activities to take part in while you browse and vote on your favorite chalk art.

For details and to register, head to gbkroccenter.org/chalkfest.