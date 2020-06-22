Register for Kroc Center’s third annual Chalk Fest

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 (WFRV) – Whether you’re an artist or a vendor, now is the time to get in your application for the annual Salvation Army Kroc Center Chalk Fest.

This year it’s happening on Saturday, August 3. The event is open to the public with safety precautions being taken from 11 am – 4:30 pm.

Enjoy food from local food trucks and shop arts/crafts from local vendors. There will also be fun family activities to take part in while you browse and vote on your favorite chalk art.

For details and to register, head to gbkroccenter.org/chalkfest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"