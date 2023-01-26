(WFRV) – How do you spell fun for a good cause? S-C-R-A-B-B-L-E B-E-E.
Robyn and Heather visited Local 5 Live from Literacy Green Bay with details on the upcoming Scrabble Bee, the importance of this annual event, and how you can take part.
Details from literacygreenbay.org:
Thursday, February 09, 2023
5:30-9:00 p.m.
Swan Club in De Pere
GAME SPONSOR: $2,500 (2 TABLES FOR UP TO SIXTEEN PEOPLE)
BOARD SPONSOR: $1,200 (1 TABLE FOR EIGHT PEOPLE)
CORPORATE SPONSOR:$600 FOR EIGHT PEOPLE
Friends and Family Table:
$350
(1 table for 8 people)
INDIVIDUAL TICKETS:
$50 EACH
This evening of fun includes dinner, cash bar, silent auction, prize pull, raffles, and
two unique games of Scrabble! Have fun while supporting a great cause in the Green Bay area.
5:30 P.M.:
Doors Open
6:00 P.M.:
Silent auction, raffles, dinner
7:45 P.M.:
Scrabble play begins
9:00 P.M.:
Winners announced, closing comments