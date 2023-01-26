(WFRV) – How do you spell fun for a good cause? S-C-R-A-B-B-L-E B-E-E.

Robyn and Heather visited Local 5 Live from Literacy Green Bay with details on the upcoming Scrabble Bee, the importance of this annual event, and how you can take part.

Details from literacygreenbay.org:

Thursday, February 09, 2023

5:30-9:00 p.m.

Swan Club in De Pere

Sponsor A Table

GAME SPONSOR: $2,500 (2 TABLES FOR UP TO SIXTEEN PEOPLE)

BOARD SPONSOR: $1,200 (1 TABLE FOR EIGHT PEOPLE)

CORPORATE SPONSOR:$600 FOR EIGHT PEOPLE

​

Friends and Family Table:

$350

(1 table for 8 people)

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS:

$50 EACH

​

This evening of fun includes dinner, cash bar, silent auction, prize pull, raffles, and

two unique games of Scrabble! Have fun while supporting a great cause in the Green Bay area.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

5:30 P.M.:

Doors Open



6:00 P.M.:

Silent auction, raffles, dinner



7:45 P.M.:

Scrabble play begins



9:00 P.M.:

Winners announced, closing comments