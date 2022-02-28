(WFRV) – There are plenty of ways to get excited for summer and one of them is to start planning for camp.
Greg and Stormy spoke to Local 5 Live with details on this year’s summer camp at the Green Bay Kroc Center.
From gbkroccenter.org:
Summer Camp Registration at the Kroc Center
Registration is now open for Members
Camp Runs June 13 – August 19
Early Bird for members runs through March 7
Early Bird for members and non-members runs March 8 – 31
Prices increase on April 1
Register Early and save $200 on the summer
Swimming, sports, arts, and field trips
Members can save all summer long
Camp is designed for children ages 5-12
Teen camp is available to those 13-15
Get details and sign up at gbkroccenter.org.