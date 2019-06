(WFRV) – If you’re looking for something fun and active for the family to do, how about a log rolling tournament or maybe entering the kids into a triathlon?

The Kroc Center in Green Bay has them both coming up!

The log rolling tournament is September 15th and is open to all ages. The Kids Triathlon takes place September 28th for kids ages 6-12.

To register, head to gbkroccenter.org/events.