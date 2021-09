(WFRV) – It’s a lunch opportunity to serve with a side of inspiration – the annual Women’s Fund Luncheon.

Executive Director of the Women’s Fund for the Fox Valley Region joined Local 5 Live along with Erin Schultz from SOAR, an organization that has benefited from the support of the Women’s Fund to discuss this year’s virtual event and how it benefits the community.

This year’s virtual Women’s Fund Luncheon is on September 9 from 11:30 am – 1 pm, to register just head to womensfundfvr.org.