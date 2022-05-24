(WFRV) – Are you ready to ride? The Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer is coming up and there are some fun new changes this year.

Dixie from Vandervest Harley Davidson visited Local 5 Live with details on this year’s ride and how you can join in on this important cause.

Details from cruiseforcancer.org:

WHEN: Sunday, June 5

TIME: Registration 9 am – 11:15 am

Ride departs: 11:30 am

WHERE: Vandervest Harley Davidson, Green Bay

POST-RIDE TAILGATE PARTY: 1 – 5 pm

All are welcome.

Register: The Ride

Mark your calendars!

The 19th annual Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer motorcycle ride will be held, rain or shine, on Sunday, June 05, 2022. The route will start at Vandervest Harley-Davidson of Green Bay and return to Vandervest Harley-Davidson of Green Bay for a Tailgate Party.

Ride Day Schedule

9am-11:15am Registration at Vandervest Harley-Davidson of Green Bay (1966 Velp Ave)

11:30am Ride Departs from VVHD

1pm-5pm Tailgate party at Vandervest H-D. Bucket Raffles & Live Auctions, Live Music by “Petty Cash,” Food and Beverages. Public Welcome.

Registration

Registration fees are $20 per driver, $15 per passenger. All participants will receive a free ride fandana.

All proceeds help local families throughout Northeastern Wisconsin battling cancer! Thank you in advance for your support!

Pledges

Interested in providing additional support and earning a great prize(s) along the way? Print off the pledge sheet, collect all funds from your donors, and turn in your pledges upon your arrival to Vandervest Harley-Davidson on the day of the ride. Checks should be made payable to “Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer”.

Pledge Structure

$100 – $199 Ride t-shirt

$200 – $349 $25 Vandervest Harley-Davidson gift card and a ride t-shirt

$350 – $499 $50 Vandervest Harley-Davidson gift card and a ride t-shirt

$500 – $749 $75 Vandervest Harley-Davidson gift card and a ride t-shirt

$750 Plus $100 Vandervest Harley-Davidson gift card and a ride t-shirt

(Prizes are not cumulative and are subject to change. Prizes awarded on receipt of pledges.)

The top three fund raisers over $500 receive an additional gift card to Vandervest Harley-Davidson!

1st= $100 gift card; 2nd=$50 gift card; 3rd= $25 gift card.