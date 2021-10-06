Register now for RePurpose for a Reason, benefits Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Buying items that have been given new life means more new homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Repurpose for a Reason is coming up and Andrea and Matt from Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity visited with Local 5 Live to discuss the event and how it benefits the community.

Repurpose for a Reason is Thursday, November 4 at the Green Bay Habitat for Humanity Restore. Registration is free and if you register by October 7, you’ll be in the running for a $150 gift card to Plae Bistro.

Get started at greenbayhabitat.org.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2021

We are pleased to announce that RePurpose for a Reason 2021 will resume in-person! The event will feature the annual silent auction featuring hand-crafted and DIY projects made locally. New this year, we will host the event at the ReStore where you will be able to visit the store, tour and bid on the auction projects, and enjoy a little entertainment. If you would like to attend, register ahead of the event for FREE by clicking “Auctions” to register to bid and save your bidder number for the silent auction!  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game versus Bengals

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Locker Room: Recapping Sunday's win versus Steelers

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins