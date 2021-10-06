Register now for RePurpose for a Reason, benefits Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity

(WFRV) – Buying items that have been given new life means more new homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Repurpose for a Reason is coming up and Andrea and Matt from Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity visited with Local 5 Live to discuss the event and how it benefits the community.

Repurpose for a Reason is Thursday, November 4 at the Green Bay Habitat for Humanity Restore. Registration is free and if you register by October 7, you’ll be in the running for a $150 gift card to Plae Bistro.

Get started at greenbayhabitat.org.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2021

We are pleased to announce that RePurpose for a Reason 2021 will resume in-person! The event will feature the annual silent auction featuring hand-crafted and DIY projects made locally. New this year, we will host the event at the ReStore where you will be able to visit the store, tour and bid on the auction projects, and enjoy a little entertainment. If you would like to attend, register ahead of the event for FREE by clicking “Auctions” to register to bid and save your bidder number for the silent auction!