(WFRV) – You’ll want to save your energy for the end because during a popular trail run, that’s when you’ll need it.

Holly from the Baird Creek Preservation Foundation visited Local 5 Live with details on the Run for the Hill of It, part of the Bellin Health Titletown Wellness Race Series.

You’ll want to register early for the events. They’re coming up October 7th and 8th at Triangle Hill, 500 Beverly Road in Green Bay.

Details from bairdcreek.org:

Get Ready.

October 8, 2022.

10th Annual Run for the Hill of It…

REGISTER HERE

RACES

The Run for the Hill of It 5K Trail Run challenges runners to run three miles and then tackles “The Big Hill” a.k.a. Triangle Hill (500 Beverly Road) on October 8, 2022 in Green Bay, WI. There will be awards for top placers in age groups and the famous King & Queen of the Hill awards! And FREE 10th Anniversary WOODALLIONS for all participants.

We will again host the Little Hill Racers Kids Run, for youth 10 and under, which will begin before the main race at the bottom of Triangle Hill. Racers will see how fast they can go from the bottom all the way to the top of the famous Triangle Hill!

Fur the Hill of It encourages walkers/runners to come out to the Greenway with their furry friends and walk or run the course. Some fresh air and fun and finishers will receive a treat and tennis ball for their furry friend!

These are fun and challenging events where participants can come out and enjoy nature while getting some exercise running or walking through the Greenway. Proceeds from the event directly benefit the Baird Creek Greenway.

Friday, October 7th

Packet Pickup & Registration for all events 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 8th

Packet Pickup; Registration for Run and Walk Events 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Little Hill Racers Run @8:45 a.m. sponsored by KI

Run for the Hill of It @9:00 a.m. sponsored by Nicolet National Bank

Fur the Hill of It – Dog Walk @ 9:05 a.m. sponsored by Festival Foods

This race is part of the Bellin Titletown Wellness Race Series.