Register now for the ‘Run for the Hill of It’ 5K Trail Run

(WFRV) – It’s an uphill battle for an upcoming event and that’s a good thing.

Holly from the Baird Creek Preservation Foundation spoke to Local 5 Live with details on the Run for the Hill of It event.

For race details, head to bairdcreek.org/runforthehillofit:

Friday, October 8th
Packet Pickup & Registration for all events 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 9th
Packet Pickup & Registration for Run and Walk Events 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Little Hill Racers Run @8:45 a.m. sponsored by The Green Bay Packers Give Back
Run for the Hill of It (start times between 7:30-9:00 a.m. to safely space out runners due to Covid-19) sponsored by Nicolet National Bank
Fur the Hill of It – Dog Walk @9:15 a.m. sponsored by Festival Foods
Packet Pickup and Bike Race registration 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Bike for the Hill of It @11:00 a.m. see sponsors below

Part of the Bellin Titletown Wellness Race Series

