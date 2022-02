(WFRV) – It might be Winter outside but it’s the perfect time to think baseball.

Gary from the Miracle League of Green Bay spoke to Local 5 Live about how to volunteer or register as a player for the upcoming season.

Note:

April 1: Player registration deadline

June 4: Season begins

Volunteers needed: 250

For more information head to gbmiracleleague.com. Contact Gary with questions at gary.rogaczewski@gmail.com or call 920-615-6609.