Reindeer Cookie recipe from Teddies Creative Cakes

(WFRV) – We’re kicking off a month of fun cookie recipes for your holiday tray from local bakers.

Today Teddies Creative Cakes stopped by with an adorable Reindeer Cookie recipe. For more great recipes, stop by teddiescreativecakes.com and find them on Facebook.

Reindeer Cookies

Bake at 350 degrees for approx. 9-15 minutes

Yields approx. 2.5 dozen, 3-inch cookies; 1 dozen large logo cookies



Ingredients:

1 cup salted butter

1 cup (228 g) white sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 egg

2 tsp baking powder

3 cups all-purpose flour

Directions:

-Beat sugar and butter about 3 minutes until light and fluffy

-Beat in egg and extract

-Combine flour and baking powder, add to mixture, if it gets too stiff, mix by hand. DO NOT CHILL.

-Divide into workable batches. Roll out into ¼ inch thick. Bake as directed.

Royal Icing

Ingredients:

¼ cup (40 g) meringue powder

½ cup water

8 cups powdered sugar

2 tsp (10 mL) vanilla extract

Directions:

-Mix meringue powder and water until frothy

-Add powdered sugar and vanilla about 2 minutes

-If too thick add 1 tsp of water at a time (want a very thick consistency to start with)