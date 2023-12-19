(WFRV)- If you haven’t wrapped your Christmas gifts just yet, there is help available courtesy of Outagamie County.

Outagamie County has announced its first Holiday Gift Wrapping event. Volunteers and staff members will be wrapping gifts for free to help relieve the stress of wrapping gifts this season.

Your last chance to have your gifts wrapped will be Thursday, December 21st, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This event will be held at the Outagamie County Government Center at 320 South Walnut Street in Appleton.

For more information, head to Outagamie County Executive – Thomas Nelson on Facebook.