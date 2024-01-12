(WFRV)- Do you remember the last time Green Bay beat Dallas in the Playoffs? Relive this moment and many more at the Packers Hall of Fame.

A tribute to the greatest story in sports, the facility uses technology, enhanced interactive displays and a treasure trove of artifacts to educate and inspire visitors about the rich history of the Packers, as well as the teams of today.

Guests are able to see Packers legends describe historic games in their own words, and can scroll through touch screens to click on audio segments and game video clips that tell the team’s story. The Hall of Fame also displays trophies from the Packers’ 13 world championships, including four Lombardi trophies. The hall’s most popular exhibit is a replica of Vince Lombardi’s office. The exciting and historical galleries appeal to visitors of all ages.

The Packers try to keep their season going as they face their former coach in Dallas at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday(1/14).

The Packers Hall of Fame is located in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

For more information, head to packershofandtours.com.