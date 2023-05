(WFRV)- Memorial Day Weekend is here. With only a few hours until Saturday, it is important to remember what Memorial Day is all about.

The Kaukauna Public Library is taking a moment to remember all who were lost this Memorial Day. Wisconsin Veterans Museum’s Traveling Exhibit Program will be at the Kaukauna Public Library today (May 26th) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You will find the Kaukauna Public Library at 207 Thilmany Road in Kaukauna.

For more information head to kaukaunalibrary.org.