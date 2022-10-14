(WFRV) – Calling all creative minds, a local organization needs you to ‘RePurpose for a Reason’.

Andrea from Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity visited Local 5 Live with details on this important annual event.

Details from repurposeforareason.org:

Please join us for RePurpose for a Reason 2022

EVENT DETAILS: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2022

6 P.M. TO 8 P.M. @ THE RESTORE

Held annually, RePurpose for a Reason features a silent auction including hand-crafted and DIY projects made locally, raffles, and is a fun way to support Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity’s Homeownership Program. The event is hosted at our very own ReStore, where you will be able to visit the store, tour and bid on the auction projects, and enjoy a little entertainment. If you would like to attend, register ahead of the event for FREE by clicking “Auctions” to register to bid and save your bidder number for the silent auction!