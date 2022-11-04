(WFRV) – From furniture to funky décor, at Repurpose for a Reason, these items get a new life.
Local 5 Live stopped by Habitat for Humanity with a look at how adding these conversation pieces to your home can help affordable homeownership through Habitat for Humanity.
Details from greenbayhabitat.org:
Please Join Us for RePurpose for a Reason!
|Thursday, November 10, 2022
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. @ the ReStore or Online!
Featuring: Silent Auction – handcrafted, DIY, artist and upcycled projects made by local community members. Cash Raffle – A chance to win $1,000, $500 or $250 in cash prizes! Raffle Prizes. Zambaldi Beer. Gallagher’s Pizza. Emcee, Bill Jartz!