(WFRV) – Each year, people lose an average of 15.5 hours of sleep during the summer (about 10 minutes a night). It happens for a variety of reasons, including a leisurely pace of life, traveling more, spending more time outside, less structured routines and fewer obligations. The adjustment from summer’s slower pace to the more hectic fall and back-to-school season can be challenging. Today we talked with Dr. Shelby Harris about healthy sleep habits, including the safe use of melatonin.