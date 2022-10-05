(WFRV) – At Woodside Senior Communities, several residents can now say they’re professional artists.

Local 5 Live stopped by with a closer look at an art show they held recently where the proceeds from selling the pieces went right back to the people who created them, this particular event raised almost $400 for the Life Enrichment Program.

Woodside Senior Communities is located at 1040 Pilgrim Way in Ashwaubenon. Reach out to them with questions at 920-499-1481, online at woodsideseniorcommunities.org. You can also message them on Facebook.