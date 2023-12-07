(WFRV)- Sleep soundly this Sunday with sleepwear from the Packers Pro Shop.

In this segment, Lisa Treichel from the Packers Pro Shop showcases cozy pajamas and other comfortable clothing, ensuring a restful experience and toys for your four-legged friends.

The Packers take on the New York Giants at 7:15 p.m. in New York.

The Packers Pro Shop is located in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

If you want to win some Packers Merchandise, enter for a chance to win our Packers Pro Shop Giveaway. With New Prizes every week, you can enter now.

For more information, head to packersproshop.com.