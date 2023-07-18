(WFRV)- Vineyards are very susceptible to hungry animals. Whether it’s birds, mice, or other wildlife, they can have a major impact on a grape crop.

Over the years, vintners have turned to a variety of deterrents to prevent pests, including noisy air cannons, ribbons of mylar tape, netting draped over the vines, speaker systems, and more.

But, some are returning to a time-tested method that doesn’t require fancy tech at all: falconry. The ancient avian sport, which is thought to have begun in the Far East around 1700 B.C., later came to be called “the sport of kings.”

We learn more about the partnership in this segment with our Retired Rambler.

For more information head to wiledge.org.