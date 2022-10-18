(WFRV) –Grape harvest is wrapping up in Wisconsin and Retired Rambler Steve stopped by Local 5 Live along with Jim from Duck Creek Winery with a look at how that leads to other local products in our area.

Duck Creek Vineyard & Winery is located at 5046 CR-R in Denmark. Visit them online at duckcreekwine.com.

Trout Springs Winery is located at 8150 River Road in Greenleaf, see more online at troutspringswinery.com.

To learn more about Wisconsin Ledge, a truly unique section of Wisconsin, head to wiledge.org.