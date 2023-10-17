(WFRV)- Many wineries lost their crop this year because of a late frost in the western part of Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Ledge was fortunate that it has protections from the lake and bay, and the elevations and weather patterns save wineries from late frosts and early freezes.

In 2020, the Trout Springs Winery was given congressional status as the Birthplace of the Wisconsin Ledge AVA. The Wisconsin Ledge AVA is quite large (just under 2.5 million acres) and is the 12th largest in the US.

To learn more about Wisconsin Ledge head to wiledge.org.