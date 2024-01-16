(WFRV)- January is a time for hibernation, warmth, and good soups.

In this segment, our Retired Rambler discusses scenic views at the Wisconsin Ledge and great places to warm up with soup.

Philadelphia Hungarian Mushroom Soup (1982):

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, divided

2 onions, chopped

2 carrots, grated

2 peppers, chopped- 1 green, 1 orange

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbspn sweet Hungarian paprika

1 1/2 lbs mushrooms, sliced- 1 lb button, 1/2 lb baby bella

1/2 lb mushrooms, unsliced

1/2 tspn basil

5 cups chicken broth

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup sour cream

2 tbspns chopped fresh dill

1 tbspn butter, melted

2 tbspns flour

Fresh parsley and dill (garnish)

Directions:

Saute onions in butter for 5 minutes. Add carrots, peppers, and garlilc, and saute for 5 minutes. Add paprika and saute 3 more minutes. Add more butter as needed, and put mixture into pot.

Saute mushrooms in butter in small batches for 3 to 5 minutes, and add to vegetables. Add basil and chicken broth, and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer slowly for 30 minutes.

Dip out 1 cup of broth. Mix with 1 cup of sour cream, stirring until smooth. Stir into pot, and add chopped dill. Blend butter and flour, and thicken soup with blended mixture. Simmer 10 minutes. Garnish with fresh dill and parsley. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.

To learn more about Wisconsin Ledge head to wiledge.org.