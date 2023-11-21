(WFRV)- Join the grand opening of a highly visual and impactful permanent exhibit at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum.

This latest exhibit features thousands of pounds of self-unloading technology that were salvaged from the shipwreck ‘Adriatic’ when it was removed from Sturgeon Bay in 2018.

The exhibit includes the large gears and pan-conveyor buckets that were once used to carry limestone from the ship’s hold to shore. This technology, which was installed on the Adriatic in 1914, is some of the oldest of its kind on the Great Lakes. The equipment revolutionized how bulk freighters move cargo, which continues to this day.

You will find the Wisconsin Maritime Museum at 75 Maritime Drive in Manitowoc. Head to their website for more information.

