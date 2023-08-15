(WFRV)- Wisconsin’s ledge is a thriving region, home to both businesses and the people and animals who live here.

They all have to work together to preserve this geological gem for generations to come.

Today our Retired Rambler and special guest from the NEW Zoo shared details about a Three-toed box turtle and the Blue-spotted Salamander.

The animals can help humans keep track of the ecosystem’s health, based on their population.

Education is a critical component of the NEW Zoo’s mission. Their team of animal ambassadors connects with students of all ages. You can learn more and visit the zoo at 4378 Reforestation Road in Suamico.

To learn more about Wisconsin Ledge head to wiledge.org.