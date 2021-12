(WFRV) – The beauty of Wisconsin is captured on video thanks to the incredible eye of Dan Larson.

Dan joined Local 5 Live along with our Retired Rambler Steve DeBaker with how they are working to preserve and promote the Wisconsin Ledge and how you can see Dan’s documentaries.

See more on the Wisconsin Ledge at wiledge.org and watch Dan’s documentaries on Vimeo by clicking below: