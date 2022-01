(WFRV) – In Local 5 Live’s continued series with the Retired Rambler Steve DeBaker, today we show viewers how much fun there is to be had at Winter Park in Kewaunee County.

Plus we get a look at another gem in Kewaunee County – the Bruemmer Park Zoo.

Winter Park is located at N3787 Ransom Moore Lane in Kewaunee. The hotline to call for conditions is 920-388-7199, and stay up with all the latest on their Facebook page.