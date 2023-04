(WFRV) – Spring is a busy time of year at our local vineyards. Pruning is an important part of caring for the vines that will grow grapes.

With our Retired Rambler we get an update on the health of the wine industry in Wisconsin and how the Wisconsin Ledge American Viticultural Area has grown.

Trout Springs Winery is located at 8150 River Road in Greenleaf, see more online at troutspringswinery.com.

To learn more about Wisconsin Ledge, a truly unique section of Wisconsin, head to wiledge.org.