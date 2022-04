(WFRV) – Imagine a museum where you can make an earthquake, walk through a mine tunnel, shoot off a quarry blast, touch a dinosaur bone, and make it rain.

Steve DeBaker with Wisconsin Ledge Retired Rambler and Don Mikulic, Curator of the Weis Earth Science Museum in Menasha joined Local 5 Live to talk about the museum and all the interactive fun.

The Museum is located on the UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities Campus in Menasha.

For all things Wisconsin Ledge, head to wiledge.org.