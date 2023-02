(WFRV) – You may have been watching your nest egg for retirement go up and down and if that is causing some anxiety, Local 5 Live turns to the experts for some advice.

Derek Schanhofer from Ameriprise Strategic Financial Group in De Pere gives viewers an introduction to their team of wealth professionals and how to manage your retirement plan in volatile times.

You can reach the Ameriprise Strategic Financial Group at 920-347-5901, online at ameripriseadvisors.com.