(WFRV) – There’s a new business on the Lakeshore and it will have you feeling nostalgic while getting some organic coffee, tea, açaí, and more.

Owner, Aubry Hassemer visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at the space, vibe, and design of Retro Eighth Coffee & Açaí.

They are located at 801 N 8th Street in Manitowoc. For the latest menu items and specials, follow them on Facebook.