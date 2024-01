(WFRV)- Do you feel like your makeup needs a refresh?

In this segment, Wendy Simonar from Bliss Artistry discusses what is trending right now and her must-have products for 2024.

Wendy Simonar is booking for weddings or special events in 2025. To secure a date, head to her website.

For more information, head to blissartistryllc.com.