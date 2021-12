(WFRV) – They’re Door County’s 5-piece powerhouse band and Local 5 Live brought Modern Day Drifters to you live to bring in the New Year.

You can see Modern Day Drifters live:

Tonight, 12/31: 8:30 – 12:30 am, The Log Den, 6626 Hwy 42, Egg Harbor

2/26: CP Benefit Dance, 8 pm – 12 am, The Lodge at Leathem Smith, 1640 Memorial Dr., Sturgeon Bay

Keep up with all the latest gigs, follow them on Facebook. For booking inquiries, call 920-559-3386, or message them on Facebook.