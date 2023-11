(WFRV)- Door County’s own five-piece powerhouse, Modern Day Drifters, jamming into the New Year at The Log Den in Egg Harbor.

Listen as the clock hits 12 o’clock for a New Year’s celebration starting at 8:30 p.m.

They also are playing on December 9th at the Black Ash Gun Club from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Watch for the 2024 band calendar to be posted on Facebook.

For more information and shows, head to Facebook and search for Modern Day Drifters.