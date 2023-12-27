(WFRV)- Ring in the New Year with countdowns, ball drops, confetti tosses, and parades at the Building For Kids Children’s Museum in Appleton.

Instead of waiting till midnight, celebrate the New Year at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. Celebrate with noisemakers during countdowns, ball drops, or parades.

Check out the exhibits in the museum, like “Move It.” Physics, engineering, and air pressure come together in what would likely be Newton’s favorite exhibit. Use levers, pulleys, and ramps to change airflow and the path of bright balls shooting through clear tubes in this simple machine exhibit.

The Building For Kids Children’s Museum is located at 100 West College Avenue in Appleton.

For more information, head to buildingforkids.org.