(WFRV) – Let the voices of Elvis, Reba, Barbra, Neil and more ring you into the New Year.

They only need first names as part of Frank’s Tribute New Year’s Eve Show coming up at the Meyer Theatre.

Frank visited Local 5 Live with details on the show, plus a performance from Lisa Borley as Barbra Streisand.

For more information including tickets, visit meyertheatre.org.



Details

Date

Dec 31, 2022

Tickets

$35

Time

8:00 PM

Join us for a special New Year’s Eve edition of Frank’s Tribute. We’ll feature the sounds and styles of artists such as Elvis, Reba, Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond, Karen Carpenter and more — all while ringing in the new year!

Featured artists include Elvis Presley portrayed by Frank Hermans; Reba McEntire portrayed by Amy Riemer; Barbra Streisand portrayed by Lisa Borley; Karen Carpenter portrayed by Kasey Schumacher; Neil Diamond portrayed by Paul Evansen; George Jones portrayed by Mike Hermans. Kelly Klaus provides sound mixing, and lighting design is by Ross Loining.

This performance will also feature the band that won “Best of the Bay” for multiple years running, the Frank’s Tribute All-Star Band. The musicians include Andrew Klaus on drums, Pat Hibbard on bass, Tony Pilz on keys, and Dennis Panneck on guitar. This performance is sure to end 2022 with a smile on your face as you hum along to classic artists from decades past! Plus, Frank’s Tribute may have a few surprises for you with this show!

For more local, entertainment picks, head to the Frankly Green Bay Facebook page.