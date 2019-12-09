Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings analysis: Committee vote nears
1  of  7
Closings
Beecher Dunbar Pembine Schools Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Niagara Schools North Central Area Schools-Hermansville MI Stephenson MI Area Schools Test Wausaukee Schools

River Rail Bar and Grill: Great food and local music

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 (WFRV) – If you are looking for a place for food, drinks, and even local music. River Rail in Shiocton has all three coming up through December.

Producer Dena stopped in to hear about their menu items and their December band line up.

You can catch the following musicians at River Rail this month:

12/14: Sideshow, 8:30 pm
12/21: Three Gunns Loaded, 8:30 pm
12/28: Hannah Rose, 8:30 pm    

12/31: Suns of Memphis, 8:30 pm

River Rail is located at 99 River Street in Shiocton; reach them by phone at 920-986-3222. Find the menu online at riverrailbarandgrill.com and follow them on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories