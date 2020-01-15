Road to Medicare meeting from Sovereign Select Insurance Solutions

(WFRV) – Thousands of people transition to Medicare every day, it can get a little overwhelming but Sovereign Select Insurance Solutions can help answer all of your questions.

They have no cost consultations as well as a free, educational Road to Medicare meeting.

You can reach Paul via email at psteckartgb@gmail.com, by phone at 920-259-4980 and online at medicaregb.com.

The free, educational, Road to Medicare meeting is Saturday, January 25 at 10:30 am at the Kress Family Branch, 333 N. Broadway in De Pere.