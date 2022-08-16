(WFRV) – It’s a popular summer music event that has true meaning behind it.

Jim and Sue Spierings tell Local 5 Live viewers what’s on schedule for 2022 and how you can join in to ‘Rock Cancer’.

Rock Cancer is Saturday, August 20 from Noon – Midnight at Doyle Park in Little Chute.

Join us August 20th at Doyle Park in Little Chute for our 14th annual Rock Cancer event. We are blown away by the support of our community. Our 2021 fundraising efforts were a huge success, raising over $260,000 to help our mission.

For more information, head to spieringscancerfoundation.org.