Rock Cancer – this Saturday in Little Chute

(WFRV) – If you were given a second chance at life, how would you spend your days?

Jim and Sue Spierings of Little Chute are helping local cancer patients after Jim beat throat cancer and it all led to one fun event – Rock Cancer. They joined Local 5 Live along with Ryan Schuessler, a two-time survivor who has benefited from the foundation.

Rock Cancer is Saturday, August 21 from Noon – Midnight at Doyle Park in Little Chute. Admission is just $5 to enjoy the entire day of fun but there are a lot of ways to donate.

For details, head to their Facebook page.