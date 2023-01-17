(WFRV) – Finding a painted rock in the community is a bit like finding a hidden treasure. This art inspired one local mom to write books for her kids.
Author Stepheni Curran stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at her series Rock On Kindness.
- First book published in February of 2018 and the second book published in April of 2021 through Orange Hat Publishing
- Targeted ages for both children’s books: 6 through 12
- Themes within the stories: kindness, diversity, disability awareness, inclusion, friendship, empathy, kindness rock painting, making predictions, and vocabulary development
- Best-selling author for Orange Hat Publishing in the category of children’s books in 2019
- Honorable mention for best-selling children’s book author for Orange Hat Publishing in 2022
- TCK Publishing Reader’s Choice Nominee in 2020 and 2022
- Featured author on the news several times in Wisconsin and then a spotlight regarding my second children’s book on 6ABC in New Jersey for their weekly “Be Kind” segment (October, 2021)
- Copies sold in varying countries, such as Australia, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, United States, etc.
- Available online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Ingram Content Group, Orange Hat Publishing, Target, and Walmart (paperback format typically retails at $9.99 plus tax). Independent bookstores and gift shops also sell this series.
- Stepheni Curran is a native of Antigo, Wisconsin. She is currently living in Gresham, Wisconsin. Stepheni is a mother, a pediatric speech-language pathologist (SLP), and a children’s book author.
- 76 public presentations completed since March of 2018 during Stepheni’s vacation days as her primary job is a pediatric SLP
- Presentation locations: libraries, schools, daycare centers, churches, youth centers, scout meetings, businesses, skilled nursing facilities, community
events, etc.
- Stepheni is also a Program Partner for the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes.
