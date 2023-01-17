(WFRV) – Finding a painted rock in the community is a bit like finding a hidden treasure. This art inspired one local mom to write books for her kids.

Author Stepheni Curran stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at her series Rock On Kindness.

First book published in February of 2018 and the second book published in April of 2021 through Orange Hat Publishing

Targeted ages for both children’s books: 6 through 12

Themes within the stories: kindness, diversity, disability awareness, inclusion, friendship, empathy, kindness rock painting, making predictions, and vocabulary development

Best-selling author for Orange Hat Publishing in the category of children’s books in 2019

Honorable mention for best-selling children’s book author for Orange Hat Publishing in 2022

TCK Publishing Reader’s Choice Nominee in 2020 and 2022

Featured author on the news several times in Wisconsin and then a spotlight regarding my second children’s book on 6ABC in New Jersey for their weekly “Be Kind” segment (October, 2021)

Copies sold in varying countries, such as Australia, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, United States, etc.

Available online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Ingram Content Group, Orange Hat Publishing, Target, and Walmart (paperback format typically retails at $9.99 plus tax). Independent bookstores and gift shops also sell this series.

Stepheni Curran is a native of Antigo, Wisconsin. She is currently living in Gresham, Wisconsin. Stepheni is a mother, a pediatric speech-language pathologist (SLP), and a children’s book author.

76 public presentations completed since March of 2018 during Stepheni’s vacation days as her primary job is a pediatric SLP

Presentation locations: libraries, schools, daycare centers, churches, youth centers, scout meetings, businesses, skilled nursing facilities, community

events, etc.

Stepheni is also a Program Partner for the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes.

LIST OF INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORES AND GIFT SHOPS SELLING THE ROCK ON, KINDNESS! BOOK SERIES: