(WFRV) – A fun concert announcement today, the popular Rock the Dock summer series date is out and Dawn from Compassionate Home Health Care, talks about their involvement and what you can expect at this summer’s event.

Rock the Dock 2022 will be from 12 Noon – 10 pm on August 20 at the City Deck in Downtown Green Bay.

For more on Compassionate Home Health Care, head to chhcinc.org.